Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,949 Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 342,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after acquiring an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after acquiring an additional 293,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,284,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 94,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Insider Activity

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

