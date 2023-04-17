Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 104,811 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Legato Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,811 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Luxfer by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR opened at $15.64 on Monday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

