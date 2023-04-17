Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $565,000 Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 604,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 417,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 152,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $161.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile



NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

