Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $632,000 Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 182,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of TETRA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

TTI opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $410.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 2.54. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Sanderson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matthew Sanderson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $204,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TETRA Technologies

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

