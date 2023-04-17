Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.86.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $208.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.90.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

