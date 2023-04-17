Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after purchasing an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 658,878 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,406,000 after purchasing an additional 637,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after purchasing an additional 467,848 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AQUA opened at $49.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $435.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.