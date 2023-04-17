Liberty Energy (LBRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Liberty Energy stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 29.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

About Liberty Energy

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

