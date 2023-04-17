Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.99 on Monday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after buying an additional 1,043,564 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,936,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 558,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

