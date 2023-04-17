Lithia Motors (LAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Lithia Motors to post earnings of $8.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lithia Motors to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LAD opened at $225.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $322.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.43.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.81%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.89.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.