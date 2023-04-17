LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of LVO stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.38. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in LiveOne by 59.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in LiveOne by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 80,055 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

