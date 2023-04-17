Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Trimmed by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,300,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,153,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $487.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.21 and its 200-day moving average is $467.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

