Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 1.3% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $487.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.60. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

