Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

LITE has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $96.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

