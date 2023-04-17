Mainsail Financial Group LLC Invests $516,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 63,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 50,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,711,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.92.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

