Mainsail Financial Group LLC Invests $516,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 63,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 50,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,711,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %
Alphabet stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.67. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $131.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.
Insider Transactions at Alphabet
In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
