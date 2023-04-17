Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Compass Point

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.78.
Marathon Digital Trading Up 3.9 %
MARA opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
