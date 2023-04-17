Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Compass Point

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.78.

MARA opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

