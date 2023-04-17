Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,777 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Copart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,559,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Copart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,129,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,632,000 after acquiring an additional 89,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Copart by 54.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,094,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,840,000 after acquiring an additional 734,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

CPRT opened at $77.12 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

