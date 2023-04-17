Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.09.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $152.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.75.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

