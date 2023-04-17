Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

