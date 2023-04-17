Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,774,000. QVR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $318.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $347.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

