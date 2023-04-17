Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.46 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

