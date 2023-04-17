Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,261,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $184,391,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $266.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day moving average of $186.30. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.00. The firm has a market cap of $657.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.24.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

