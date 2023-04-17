Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter.

Martin Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.55 on Monday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $99.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 34.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

