Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MA opened at $372.43 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.