McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,351,000 after buying an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $289.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $289.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.15 and its 200-day moving average is $266.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.