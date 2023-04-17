McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

About McEwen Mining

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 99,357 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

