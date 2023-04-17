McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
McEwen Mining Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of McEwen Mining stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McEwen Mining has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
