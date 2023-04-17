Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $414.25 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.14 and a 200 day moving average of $394.31.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

