Meredith Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 3,654 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.32 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $281.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average is $196.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

