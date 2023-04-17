Meredith Wealth Planning Makes New $408,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 93,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,108,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $379.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

