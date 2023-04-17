Meredith Wealth Planning Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,484 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.56 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

