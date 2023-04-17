Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of MMSI opened at $77.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $71,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,179.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

