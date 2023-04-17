Meritage Portfolio Management Has $11.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises about 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $255.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.42. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $261.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.40.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

