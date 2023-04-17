Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.05% of Tapestry worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $42.13 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Stories

