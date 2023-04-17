Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $244.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day moving average of $226.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

