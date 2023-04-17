Meritage Portfolio Management Has $7.12 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned about 0.06% of Snap-on worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $239.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.76.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

