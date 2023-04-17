Meritage Portfolio Management Has $8.51 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in BP were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in BP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in BP by 1,431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 3,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.88) to GBX 660 ($8.17) in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.93.

BP Price Performance

BP stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.51 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 34.96% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.3966 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -249.20%.

BP Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

