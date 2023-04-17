Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $10.90 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,000. ASML makes up 0.9% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $641.21 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $645.29 and its 200 day moving average is $586.59.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Argus raised their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

