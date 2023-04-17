Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 2,029 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 826,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 75,606 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 4,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.