Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,503,000 after purchasing an additional 303,256 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $145.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock worth $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.