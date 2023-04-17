Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $250.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

