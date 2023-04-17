Meritage Portfolio Management Reduces Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $2,190,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 74,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNB. Stephens initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.