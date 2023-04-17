Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,625 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IEX opened at $219.53 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.81.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.27.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

