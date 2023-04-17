Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 228 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,447,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $472.57 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.89 and its 200-day moving average is $491.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.