Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 404 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $738,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,159 shares of company stock valued at $22,688,959. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $273.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

