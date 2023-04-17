Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 6,582 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth about $3,903,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $118.49 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.06%.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

