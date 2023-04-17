Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 6,824 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,824 shares during the period. Capri accounts for approximately 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.13% of Capri worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capri by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Capri by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

