Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 948 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Chemed makes up 0.8% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management owned approximately 0.14% of Chemed worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,450. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $561.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $566.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $522.82 and its 200 day moving average is $501.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

