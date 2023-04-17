Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.
Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.