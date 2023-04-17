Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Read More

