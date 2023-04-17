Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.89.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.3 %

MSFT stock opened at $286.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 61,942 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.5% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 807,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $232,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,643 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.3% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

