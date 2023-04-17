MIND Technology (MIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MIND Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. MIND Technology has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.