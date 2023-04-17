MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.
MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $82.54 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after purchasing an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,427,000 after purchasing an additional 420,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
